'Ghost Recon Wildlands' is getting a 'Splinter Cell' crossover

The mashup would represent a revival of sorts for Splinter Cell. The last full game in the series, 2013's Blacklist, sold relatively poorly (Ubisoft had expected 5 million sales, but sold just 2 million in its first few months). This is clearly an attempt to keep the franchise in gamers' minds and prime them for the potential of a new game. Ubisoft chief Yves Guillemot has not-so-subtly hinted that his company was "not forgetting Splinter Cell" -- we'd expect a lot more than a Wildlands collaboration in the years ahead.