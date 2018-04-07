The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Still going.Facebook suspended another data firm

Friday night Facebook announced it's suspending another company that has been linked to Cambridge Analytica. Whistleblowers claim that AggregateIQ not only managed CA's tech platform but that the Brexit group Vote Leave may have improperly funneled money to it in excess of campaign limits.

'Revolution: Apple Changing the World'Tim Cook outlines Apple's view on privacy, encryption in MSNBC interview

If you were hoping to hear more about the missing-in-2018 new Mac Pro this isn't the place, but he talked about encryption, jobs and DACA with Chris Hayes and Kara Swisher.

NASA might need it for an ISS trip.Boeing's first crewed space flight may be more than just a test

This week, NASA announced that it updated its commercial crew contract with Boeing. The change surrounds its first test flight -- including the option to extend the flight (from two weeks up to six months) and potentially adding a third crewmember. In other words, the first test flight wouldn't be a test anymore.

Easy fix.Yes Chrome is scanning your Windows PC, but it might be a bug

In case you forgot that Chrome added some malware scanning capabilities on Windows, here's your reminder. After someone noticed the browser scanning a honeypot folder, engineers discovered the culprit was a bug that could slow down Chrome's startup slightly. To fix it before an update addresses things, just try clearing your download history.

It's not just for Zuck anymore.Facebook will allow everyone to 'unsend' messages

After TechCrunch revealed that Facebook had wiped messages sent on its platform by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives from their recipients inboxes, the company announced that soon everyone will be able to do the same thing with their old messages. Convenient, right?

Before SESTA even goes into effect.Backpage.com was seized by the federal government

When you visit the website now, you'll see a message saying it and all affiliated websites have been taken over "as part of an enforcement action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, with analytical assistance from the Joint Regional Intelligence Center." An Arizona CBS affiliate reported that the FBI also raided the home of Backpage co-founder Michael Lacey.

