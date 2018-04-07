YouTube may handpick videos for its Kids app

To be fair, the platform has been trying to clean up the website and had already pulled hundreds of thousands of child-exploiting and predatory videos and comments. But if its algorithm still recommends conspiracy theories (including flat Earth and fake moon landing) and disturbing videos to children, then its cleanup efforts are wasted. An app that only shows curated content can assure parents that their kids won't come across anything inappropriate.

YouTube will still reportedly give parents the freedom to choose, though: BuzzFeed says they'll be able switch between the standard version of the app with algorithmically recommended videos and the curated version. The platform neither confirmed nor denied the report, but the publication's sources said the app's whitelisted version could be available in the coming weeks.