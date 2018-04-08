Apple may unveil red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models this week

Notably, there's no mention of a similarly crimson-shaded iPhone X. Sorry, folks, you might have to be content with the existing monochromatic options. Not that it would be shocking -- the X is an expensive handset to start with, and it may be a tougher sell in a special edition color. This doesn't completely rule out extra colors, but we wouldn't count on them.

If the leak is accurate, Apple is pursuing a familiar strategy for device makers: it's rolling out new color options to put its hardware back in the spotlight and entice buyers who wanted livelier options. It's not going to have the same effect as introducing a brand new iPhone, but it might rekindle enough interest to keep sales steady until the usual fall refresh.