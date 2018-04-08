Tesla hopes to deliver all-wheel drive Model 3 in July

At present, Tesla is making just over 2,000 Model 3 units per week. That's much better than it has been, but Musk wants production to increase to 5,000 cars per week before he's comfortable with AWD. That gives you a hint as to how well things are faring -- Tesla originally planned to hit that goal by last December.

The timing gives would-be AWD owners an expectation of when their cars might arrive, though. And Tesla likely has enough orders for its current Model 3 configuration (the RWD edition with a high-capacity battery) that it's not under too much pressure to deliver additional variants. The bigger concern is simply that those who wanted the $35,000 car, the reason the Model 3 exists in the first place, may have to wait even longer to get their EVs.