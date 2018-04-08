Uber avoids ban in Egypt over taxi driver lawsuit

Uber has faced more than a few service shutdowns over legal issues, but it just dodged a bullet in Egypt... at least, for a while. A court has negated a decision that would have suspended the licenses of both Uber and its local rival Careem for allegedly violating transportation laws. A group of 42 taxi drivers had filed a lawsuit claiming that both ridesharing outfits were illegally using private cars as taxis, and that they'd registered under false pretenses (Uber, for example, reportedly registered as a call center). There's still a final decision coming from the Highest Administrative Court, but that may not happen for some time.