Facebook starts telling users if Cambridge Analytica had their data

Though initial reports estimated that around 50 million Facebook users' information was improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook upped that number to 87 million last week. The company also said that it would soon be informing those users that their information was accessed by the political firm. Today, those notices are going out, Facebook confirmed to us, and every user will see one of two notifications. If your data was obtained by Cambridge Analytica, you'll get a note telling you so. If not, you'll see a message at the top of your news feed with a link to the apps and website management section of your Facebook settings.