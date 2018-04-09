HQ Trivia is getting more social

An HQ Trivia spokesperson told TechCrunch, that this update is just the beginning. "This update forms the basis of a variety of new features that HQ will be rolling out soon, leveraging friends' connections," they said. The new social features will launch in the US sometime soon.

If social networking isn't enough to get you in the game, maybe the app's largest prize ever will. On Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will join host Scott Rogowsky to give away $300,000 as part of a promotion for Johnson's new move Rampage. Games take place a 9PM Eastern daily and 3PM Eastern Monday through Friday.