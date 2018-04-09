Overwatch League star fired amid sexual misconduct allegations

Overwatch League (OWL) is fairly new on the eSports scene; we're watching it evolve before our eyes. The last few months have shown us that acting badly in real life has gotten a handful of players punished, like Dallas Fuel player Felix "xQc" Lengyel first being suspended — then released — from the team for his awful behavior. Now, the Boston Uprising has terminated Jonathan "DreamKazper" Sanchez's contract over allegations of sexual misconduct with a young fan over Twitter.
Statement from the Boston Uprising: pic.twitter.com/N06NmoDgfI— Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) April 8, 2018
The young fan is apparently 14, and claims to have screenshots of the conversations, which allegedly included the exchange of sexually explicit photos and texts. ""After talking with close friends on the subject over the course of a month, I realized what a power dynamic it was," she wrote in a Google document. "I'm stepping forward to hope this doesn't happen to anyone in the future. DreamKazper should have known better to engage in explicit activity with someone seven years younger than him, especially when he represents a team. He used his social status to blind and take advantage of me."