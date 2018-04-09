Overwatch League star fired amid sexual misconduct allegations

Statement from the Boston Uprising: pic.twitter.com/N06NmoDgfI — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) April 8, 2018

The young fan is apparently 14, and claims to have screenshots of the conversations, which allegedly included the exchange of sexually explicit photos and texts. ""After talking with close friends on the subject over the course of a month, I realized what a power dynamic it was," she wrote in a Google document. "I'm stepping forward to hope this doesn't happen to anyone in the future. DreamKazper should have known better to engage in explicit activity with someone seven years younger than him, especially when he represents a team. He used his social status to blind and take advantage of me."