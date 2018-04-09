Sony's pro 4K camcorder has Netflix-friendly 'Instant HDR'

The FS5-II canhandle 60 fps high-framerate 4K recording, shoot 4K 120 fps in four-second bursts, and output 240 fps 1080p for eight seconds. Internally, it can handle 8-bit 4K at 30fps, or HD at up to 120 fps. However, many production pros will probably attach an Atomos Ninja or other device and record RAW 4K using Apple's new ProRes RAW or regular ProRes recording formats. It also packs new color science that improves skin tones, a common complaint about the last model.

Sony said that the FS5-II is Netflix-approved in all 4K modes and is already being used on multiple series. However, it's not much of an improvement over the last model, as News Shooter notes, since most of the features, apart from 120 fps internal HD recording, came to the previous model via (paid) firmware updates. Unlike Panasonic with the GH5 and GH5s, Sony avoids putting features like 10-bit internal recording on its A7 lineup to avoid cannibalizing its pricey professional products.

Sony also launched a pair of smaller camcorders. The PXW-Z280 uses three half-inch CMOS sensors, and can record 4:2:2 10-bit 4K at 60 fps, while the PXW-Z190 uses three 1/3-inch chips and can also handle 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video.