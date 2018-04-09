The Morning After: Another Facebook ban

Time to upgrade?Apple may unveil red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models this week

MacRumors has obtained a Virgin Mobile memo claiming (Product) Red versions of the 8 and 8 Plus will be announced soon, possibly as early as April 9th. No word on an iPhone X edition, though.

It's definitely time to upgrade.NVIDIA will end 32-bit OS GeForce support this month

NVIDIA will halt GeForce GPU driver support for 32-bit systems at the end of April, meaning users will lose access to new GeForce Experience features and game-ready updates. Moreover, NVIDIA will end security updates by January 2019, so continuing to use your 32-bit Windows or Linux OS with a GeForce card beyond that date could actually put it at risk.

Search, smart home control and third-party integrations.What Siri can learn from Google Assistant

Not only is Apple beefing up its phones with "neural engine" chips to power AI efforts like augmented reality and machine learning, it's also building out its Siri team. The company recently listed 161 open positions and hired Carnegie Mellon's Russ Salakhutdinov last year to head up AI research. Now with former Google AI chief John Giannandrea leading the team, Nicole Lee looks at a few specific areas where Apple should focus if it's going to take the lead.

The best small phone money can buy.Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review

Sony's made several compromises on its smaller phones in the past, but not this time. You get all the power and important features of the bigger XZ2 in a cute, bijou body.

It's about time.'Ghost Recon Wildlands' is getting a 'Splinter Cell' crossover

Ubisoft's latest bid to keep Ghost Recon Wildlands in the spotlight: bring in one of the Tom Clancy universe's other stars. The developer has teased The Call, a special mission that appears to bring in Splinter Cell's legendary protagonist, Sam Fisher (apparently voiced by original actor Michael Ironside). Expect more details later today.

It's currently building around 2,000 cars per week.Tesla hopes to deliver all-wheel drive Model 3 in July

Prefer your mass-market EV with dual motors and all-wheel drive? According to Elon Musk, Tesla is trying to hit 5,000 Model 3s produced per week before adding that option to the mix, which he estimates could take until July.

