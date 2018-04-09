What's on TV: 'The Expanse,' 'Lost in Space' and 'Chef's Table'

This week The Expanse comes back on Syfy, while on AMC The Walking Dead passes the baton to Fear the Walking Dead and on Fox it's finally time for more New Girl. Netflix's highly anticipated Lost in Space series is also streaming, while Amazon drops in season four of Bosch. There's a new season of Chef's Table arriving this week, but we'll be checking out the second episode of Killing Eve on BBC America. On Blu-ray several titles are making the jump to 4K, and for gamers there's Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality on PS VR. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Greatest Showman (4K)
- Outlander (S3)
- The Incredible Hulk (4K)
- Knowing (4K)
- Push (4K)
- Molly's Game
- Phantom Thread
- All the Money in the World
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K)
- Proud Mary
- Braven
- Extinction (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Owlboy (Xbox One, PS4)
- Time Carnage (PS4)
- Project Nimbus: Code Mirai (PS4)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (PS VR)
- Call of Duty: WWII - The War Machine DLC (PS4)
- Bombslinger (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Xbox One, PS4)
- Robocraft Infinity (Xbox One, PC)
- Ys Origin (Xbox One)
- Masters of Anima (Xbox One, PS4)
- League of Evil (PS4)
- Operation Warcade (PS VR)
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic (Xbox One)
- Deep Ones (Xbox One, PS4)
- Don't Starve (Switch)
- The Snack World (Switch)
- Skies of Fury DX (Switch)
Monday
- Amo (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- Sled Dogs, Starz, 9 PM
- The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
- Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
- The Crossing, ABC, 10 PM
- McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast, Netflix, 3 AM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8:30 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- New Girl (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute, CBS, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- Rise, NBC, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch (season premiere), Discovery, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Andre the Giant, HBO, 10 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The President Show, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
- Harry Potter: A History of Magic, CW, 8 PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Expanse (season premiere), Syfy, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- I Am MLK Jr., Paramount, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Hap & Leonard (season finale), Sundance, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- 30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight, ESPN+, 3 AM
- Innocent (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Pickpockets, Netflix, 3 AM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- Nobodies, Paramount, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede (season finale), BET, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Bosch (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Chef's Table (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Lost in Space (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Come Sunday, Netflix, 3 A
- I Am not an Easy Man, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Taken, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Rellik (series premiere), Cinemax, 10 P
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (series premiere) HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher Part 1 & 2, HBO, 8 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- UFC Fight Night, Fox, 8 PM
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
- Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney / Jack White, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- F1 Chinese GP, ESPN2, 2 AM
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Howard's End, Starz, 8 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
- The 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, CBS, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- The Untold Story of the 90s, History, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
- American Dynasties (season finale), CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Brand Nubian, TV One, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Here and Now (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- Unforgotten, PBS, 9 PM
- Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere), AMC, 10:10 PM
- Trust, FX, 10 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10 PM
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (season finale), CNN, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11:17 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]