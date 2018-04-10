Dubai will begin digital license plate trial next month

Dubai explores the use of new technology quite a bit. In the past, it has tested robot police officers, autonomous patrol cars and a flying taxi service. Last year, city officials announced plans to develop a tunnel that will scan Dubai International Airport visitors with dozens of facial recognition and iris scanning cameras.

The head of Dubai's Vehicle Licensing Department at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the price for these plates hasn't been determined yet, but the project costs will be known once the trial wraps up in November.