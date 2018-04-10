Watch Mark Zuckerberg's first congressional hearing at 2:15PM ET

You can watch Zuckerberg's testimony live via the Judiciary Committee website this afternoon. If you prefer to watch on Twitter, Bloomberg's TicToc will offer a livestream there. Several other outlets are streaming to YouTube and Facebook, and we've embedded the feed from PBS News Hour down below for easy access when the time comes. Wherever you choose to watch, you might want to get comfy: New York Times reports 44 senators are on the docket and they each will get four minutes to question the CEO.

For now, catch up on what you can expect from this week's proceedings right here.