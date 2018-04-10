Ford's new Focus pulls in Co-Pilot360 driver assists

Ford is taking the wraps off of its new 'global' Focus, and besides the new styling, we're interested because as usual, the car will help introduce a hefty suite of driver-assist technology. Last month Ford pledged to put assists in more cars with its Co-Pilot360 package, and there should be plenty to choose from in the Focus. Its Adaptive Cruise Control can manage stop and go traffic, recognize speed limit signs and keep the car centered in the lane. In what Ford says is an industry first, the adaptive front lighting system not only uses the cameras for auto high beams and curve prediction, it can also read road signs to help adjust patterns. Also, the Focus is the first car in its segment with evasive steering assist to help avoid collisions.

Most of the details unveiled apply to the European and Chinese versions of the vehicle due to go on sale this year before the car comes to North America in 2019, and which tech is available where may vary. Still, it should be easy to figure out which one might be a good fit, because Ford says it has cut the number of available configurations from 360 to as few as 26.