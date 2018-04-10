Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram
save
Save
share

Instagram 'Focus' fakes portrait mode on single-camera phones

There just needs to be a face in the shot.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago in Mobile
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Instagram

You no longer need dual cameras or a Pixel 2 to take DSLR-like portrait photos with your phone... provided you're using Instagram. The social service has rolled out a Focus camera mode that will soften the background the moment it detects a face in the scene, giving you that portrait mode effect no matter how many cameras your phone has. It's available on the iPhone 6S and newer Apple devices, as well as "select" Android handsets.

On top of this, iOS users are getting an @mention sticker option in Stories. It's a small addition, but it lets you plug a friend or draw their attention while you're recounting your day. There's no mention of when it might be available for Android users, but we wouldn't expect a lengthy wait.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr