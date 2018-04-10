Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’ casts season two with a cookie selfie challenge

Netflix's cooking competition show Nailed It! is looking for bakers for its upcoming second season and it's going a rather interesting route to find them. Host Nicole Byer announced a competition through which aspiring Nailed It! contestants can earn a spot on the show -- bake some cookies and then decorate them in your likeness. The #bakeyourselfie challenge requires applicants to bake a batch of sugar cookies from a recipe the show has provided, which you can find here. Then decorate a cookie based on a selfie you've taken and post both on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Make sure to tag #bakeyourselfie and @nailedit.