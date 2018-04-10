PayPal to launch debit cards and traditional banking services

This is far from the first time the company is offering its users physical cards they can use to withdraw money: there's the PayPal Cash card and the PayPal prepaid MasterCard linked to users' accounts. In fact, according to TechCrunch, the payment titan is offering these services to existing prepaid card holders. If its records say you load cash to your card from retail locations or use PayPal in a way someone with no bank account does, then you can expect to hear from the company sometime in the near future.

You probably won't be interested in these new features if you already have a bank account, after all, even if they don't have monthly fees or require a minimum balance. PayPal COO Bill Ready told WSJ and TechCrunch that the company is targeting the "unbanked," who tend to spend a considerable sum paying off interests and fees from lenders. "For folks who don't have bank accounts," he said, "for folks who don't have credit and debit cards, we want to give them something so they're not turning to prepaid cards, check cashiers and payday lenders."