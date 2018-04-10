Walmart expands grocery delivery with help from Postmates

Can't make it to one of Walmart's pickup towers to snag your online grocery order? Don't worry: Now you can have it delivered via Postmates. And it all sounds pretty simple, too. Either place your order via the Walmart website or grocery app and then pick a delivery window. There's a $30 minimum and a $9.95 delivery fee per order, which isn't too awful. There's even a promo that first-time customers can take advantage of that waives their first delivery fee.