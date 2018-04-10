South Korea fines game studios over deceptive loot box odds

The problem, of course, is that this can lead to some gamers spending inordinate amounts of money to get items that are far more elusive than they seem. In one case, the Commission noted that a Sudden Attack player spent about $430.

Not surprisingly, the companies aren't entirely happy. Nexon wants an "additional review" of the issue. Netmarble has apologized and made changes, but said it would "decide its response" after looking at the Commission's full decision.

While this case doesn't have much immediate bearing on other countries, it reflects the concerns many gamers and legislators have regarding loot boxes. They're worried that companies are overly dependent on loot boxes for profit, to the point where some titles base progression around them -- and more than a few people have described them as glorified gambling mechanisms. There might not be much of a need for fines elsewhere when some developers are already pulling these systems from their games, but the Korean action might hasten that retreat.