Two 'Mega Man X' collections are coming July 24th

Get ready to roll out, Maverick hunters! Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 are coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC July 24th!



The original Mega Man X debuted on the SNES in 1994 with a new take on the classic formula, featuring a sleek sci-fi aesthetic, post-apocalyptic setting and aged-up Mega Man with a dash feature. Later games for transitioned to Sony's PS1 and PS2, introducing other protagonists like sword-wielding Zero and hot-headed Axl. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 contains the first four games, while 2 contains five through eight. Each will be available digitally or retail in a two-disc bundle, with trailers, a two-boss challenge mode and a CRT filter to give the 16-bit games an old-school sheen on new screens.