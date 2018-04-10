Urbanears made a smaller, $199 version of its connected speaker

Urbanears' first batch of Connected Speakers were clever, packing AirPlay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect into colorful boxes you wouldn't mind putting on display. There was one main problem, though: at a minimum of $350, you were paying a lot for the privilege. Enter the company's just-unveiled Lotsen: the new speaker is considerably smaller and drops the price to $199, all the while offering the same multi-room audio (and Bluetooth) as the larger Baggen and Stammen. It promises "well-balanced" sound for small- to mid-sized rooms and is meant to sit on corner tables and other areas where its bigger siblings might be intrusive.