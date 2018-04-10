Xbox One X enhancements come to 'Red Dead Redemption' and 'Portal 2'

And if you're not insistent upon Xbox One X support, there's plenty more. A round of backward compatibility releases on April 17th will add eight new original Xbox games including The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Jade Empire, Panzer Dragoon Orta and SSX 3. On April 26th, the focus is undoubtedly on Star Wars: the 11 titles added that day will include the original Battlefront games, Jedi Academy, Jedi Starfighter, Knights of the Old Republic II and Republic Commando.

If you ask Microsoft, it's the largest backward compatibility update since the initiative began in November 2015. There are still holes in the catalog, but there are considerably fewer glaring omissions than there have been in the past -- the odds are there are at least some must-play titles you can revisit on newer hardware.