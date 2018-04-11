Apple Music celebrates 40 million subscribers with a new boss

Apple Music has been reported as growing faster than Spotify in the US, adding five percent to its subscriber base each month, as compared to Spotify's two percent growth. Now Apple's streaming service has hit a new milestone: 40 million subscribers, according to a report at Variety (which was also hinted at by a European Apple Music employee last week). The company also announced the that long-time Apple executive Oliver Schusser will take over as vice president of Apple Music and International Content. He'll report directly to Eddy Cue, who hired Schusser 14 years ago.