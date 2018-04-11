Aquatic drone swarms are coming to a body of water near you

The main focus is military/defense applications for now. The press release only mentions other applications briefly, and right at the end, saying that the drones are capable of research, harbor management and oceanography too.

As far as the intended applications go, the first one mentioned is reconnaissance. The system is apparently capable of "sophisticated, coordinated assaults" by tracking, trailing and overwhelming targets, as well. The drones can dive up to 50 meters, weigh 1.7kg (3.7 pounds) and at 75cm (29.5 inches) are relatively tiny. Wanna see them in action? That's what the video below is for.