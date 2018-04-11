Show More Results
Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Watch Mark Zuckerberg's second day of congressional testimony at 10AM ET

The Facebook CEO is scheduled to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
1h ago in Internet
After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent several hours answering questions from dozens of senators yesterday, he'll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee this morning. Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify at 10AM ET and you can watch the proceedings live via the committee's website right here. As was the case yesterday, Bloomberg's TicToc will be livestreaming the hearing on Twitter and several other outlets will have YouTube and Facebook feeds. We've embedded the YouTube broadcast from PBS News Hour down below for easy access.

In the meantime, catch up on what you missed yesterday and read up on what else we may hear from the Facebook CEO today.

