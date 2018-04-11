Google plans redesign for Gmail on the web

The email, which was sent out to G Suite Administrators to prepare them for questions once the Early Adopter Program opens, touts a new look for Gmail on the web, as well as easy access to G Suite apps from directly within Gmail. Users will also be able to take advantage of Smart Reply on the web, not just mobile, and snooze emails, choosing when they show back up in your inbox.

Google is also introducing native offline support for Gmail, as the company is moving Chrome apps to the web. Once this feature is live, Google will retire the Gmail Offline Chrome app, though a timeline has not been set.

We should be hearing more about these new features, and the overall Gmail redesign, "in the coming weeks." In the meantime, those of you who hate change should brace yourself for a new look for Gmail on the web.