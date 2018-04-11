Google Lens can identify dog and cat breeds

You can also use Lens to comb through your photos searching by particular breed, species (including animals that aren't cats or dogs) or emoji. Which could be helpful if you want to find the latest pic of your sibling's pet but don't want to sift through your entire camera roll. The announcement came with a few reminders of what Google Lens could already do, like make photo books or videos of your favorite weird animals.

Update: It turns out Android Police found some similar features in Lens last month -- specifically, in the Google Support forums. It also can identify different plants and flowers, as well.