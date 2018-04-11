Instagram will let users download all their data

Such a tool would make it easier for people to move to competing photo social networks, much like Facebook's own Download Your Information tool, which has been touted as a way to #DeleteFacebook. While such a tool would help Instagram comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it could also help us all protect our precious memories with a locally-stored backup of our Instagram feeds, especially if it's in a high enough resolution. TechCrunch says that details of how the Instagram data will arrive on your hard drive and at what level of verisimilitude should come from Instagram closer to when the company actually launches its new tool.