LinkedIn Messenger gets GIFs for... job searching?

LinkedIn Messenger is the latest communication platform to decide it needs GIFs, too. It's adding a search function, which you'll recognize from casual chat services you don't use to network professionally. LinkedIn Messenger's new feature is powered by tech from a company Google bought weeks ago: Tenor. If that company sounds familiar, its engine runs the GIF searches in Gboard and Facebook Messenger.
LinkedIn Messenger will roll out GIFs to all users in the coming weeks, but make sure you use them wisely. As the company reminds in its blog post, "think about your company's culture, your professional relationship with the person, and the industry you work in to decide if it makes sense to send a GIF." Keep your jokes professional.