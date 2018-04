Mark Zuckerberg had his data accessed by Cambridge Analytica, too. In today's Congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO admitted that even his personal information wasn't safe. As part of a rapid-fire four-minute question and answer session, congresswoman Anna Eshoo from California asked Zuckerberg, simply, if his personal data was sold to malicious third parties along with that of 87 million other Facebook account holders. "Yes," he answered. See, tech CEOs are just like us.