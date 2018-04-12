Anti-drone tech protected a weekend of NASCAR racing

The company is also keen to tout that it's the "sole provider" of counter-drone hardware for NASCAR.

This isn't the first time the company's tech has been used at a sporting event. It played a role at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. However, it could set a precedent. The US government treats NASCAR races as high-security events, and it won't be surprising if anti-drone systems become a staple at any large event where drones pose enough of a risk that organizers don't want to depend on geofencing to keep people safe.