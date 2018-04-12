Mozilla activates Tracking Protection by default for Firefox on iOS

With personal data use and privacy as the topic du jour, it's easy for Mozilla to earn a few brownie points by turning Tracking Protection on by default. But, will that be enough to stop people from installing Chrome or using Safari on iOS?

As far as iPad goes, now you can drag and drop tabs to re-order them just like you would on desktop. Just long-press to start moving stuff around. And speaking of drag-and-drop, you can take a tab and drop it into iMessage, Twitter or wherever else you see fit, no copy and pasting required. And if you're in the spirit of using your iPad as a PC replacement, there are a handful of keyboard shortcuts for use too. Enhanced productivity!