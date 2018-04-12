'Fortnite' is back online after a day-long blackout

The Battle Bus once again operational! Hop in and hop on :) 🚍🎉 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 12, 2018

The problems came hours after the studio updated Fornite with the large 3.5 patch yesterday (it's unclear at this time if or how the database crash derived from the update). Per Epic Games' status website, the company first reported issues with account services after 4pm ET on April 11th, and worked through the night to get the servers supporting all its games back online. At around 3:30pm ET today, the Fortnite account tweeted the all-clear (above) signaling the game was back online for all platforms. The game is back up to over 264,000 viewers on Twitch as of this writing, but even while the game was down last night, it still managed to get 50,000 people watching streamers sit at essentially blank screens.

To make up for the delay, Epic is giving Battle Royale players a free Back Bling gift this weekend and a pack of Battle Stars next week; Those who still load up the game's original Save The World mode get a Troll Stash Llama and seasonal gold. Unfortunately, the account service issues have pushed the Fortnite team to delay the debut of the new 50v50 v2 Limited Time mode until sometime next week.