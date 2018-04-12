Show More Results

Image credit: Dick Darrell via Getty Images
Martin Scorsese to direct Netflix special on 'Second City Television'

The Canadian sketch comedy series aired between 1976 and 1984.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
36m ago in AV
Canada's Second City Television sketch comedy series is getting a retrospective, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese for Netflix, Variety reports. The series debuted in 1976 and ran for six seasons, featuring the likes of Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy and Rick Moranis. It was also nominated for over a dozen Emmys after NBC picked it up in 1981, winning its first in 1982 and another the following year.

As part of the retrospective special, a panel discussion will reunite SCTV originals like Short, O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas and Joe Flaherty. Jimmy Kimmel will moderate the panel, titled "An Afternoon with SCTV," which will be filmed in front of an audience in Toronto on May 13th.

Netflix scored the rights to Scorsese's gangster film The Irishman earlier this year. It stars Robert de Niro and Al Pacino and reportedly cost over $100 million.

