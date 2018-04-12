Mercedes has a luxury car subscription service, too

Compared to services announced by other brands, we don't know much about Mercedes-Benz Collection, as the company is calling it. Subscribers will be able to choose between several tiers, though it's unclear how they differ. They'll be able to choose from a 'broad array' of the automaker's vehicles, including the high-performance Mercedes-AMG models. Like with other services, customers will be able to swap between vehicles on a whim.

Mercedes-Benz neglected to mention how much its service will cost, though competing ones cost between $600 (for a Volvo) to $2,000-per-month for BMW and Porsche. Like its higher-end rivals, the Mercedes-Benz Collection lets customers engage concierge services through a dedicated mobile app to, for example, arrange for staff to deliver a new vehicle to the subscriber's location. The monthly fee also covers insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance and maintenance costs.