Image credit: THEPALMER via Getty Images
Mercedes has a luxury car subscription service, too

You can subscribe to tiers the company hasn't disclosed at prices it hasn't revealed.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Services
Last month, car brands fell over themselves announcing new luxury vehicle subscription services. Latest but not least, Mercedes has added its own part-rental, part-concierge service to the list. A pilot program will begin in Nashville and Philadelphia this June.

Compared to services announced by other brands, we don't know much about Mercedes-Benz Collection, as the company is calling it. Subscribers will be able to choose between several tiers, though it's unclear how they differ. They'll be able to choose from a 'broad array' of the automaker's vehicles, including the high-performance Mercedes-AMG models. Like with other services, customers will be able to swap between vehicles on a whim.

Mercedes-Benz neglected to mention how much its service will cost, though competing ones cost between $600 (for a Volvo) to $2,000-per-month for BMW and Porsche. Like its higher-end rivals, the Mercedes-Benz Collection lets customers engage concierge services through a dedicated mobile app to, for example, arrange for staff to deliver a new vehicle to the subscriber's location. The monthly fee also covers insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance and maintenance costs.

