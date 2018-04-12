Misfit's $150 slimmed-down hybrid watch is now available

It can track your steps, calories burned, distances traveled and even your sleep duration. You can also take it swimming, since Misfit says it's water resistant up to 164 feet. In addition to acting as your fitness companion, Path can also notify you if you have a new text message or email, or if there's an incoming phone call. Simply create custom vibration patterns for each of them.

The downside is that, like many other Misfit devices, Path isn't rechargeable: you'll have to replace its cell battery every six months or so. If that isn't a huge issue, you can check out and buy the available Path variants -- Stainless Steel, Rose Tone, Gold Tone and Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent -- on Misfit's website.