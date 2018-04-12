Square Enix gives 'Chrono Trigger' the PC graphics update it needs

Character sprites and background graphics have been tweaked, fonts have been revised and updated, text boxes have been edited and the order of the demo video and opening sequence has been adjusted -- all in a bid to mimic the original Chrono Trigger.

The company has also announced that it's making changes to the user interface, and aims to roll out optimized PC play (via a controller or keyboard) as soon as possible, as well as an option to toggle between optimised UI for controller/keyboard and mouse/tablet.