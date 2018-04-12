The Morning After: 'Fortnite' went down and Gmail's redesign

FYI.Google plans redesign for Gmail on the web

Google has been working on a redesign for the web version of Gmail, and G Suite customers are the first to know about it. You can expect a new look for Gmail on the web, as well as easy access to G Suite apps from within Gmail, native offline support without a Chrome app and access to its Smart Reply feature on the website. A Google spokesperson told Engadget: "We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet -- archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send."

That doesn't seem right.Even genuine replacement Apple displays can mess with iPhones

If you're not Apple or an authorized repair center and you put a genuine Apple replacement display into an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, it'll no longer be able to adjust its brightness automatically. There's some debate over whether the issue is a bug or a feature, but the aftermarket repair community is raising the alarm, seeing it as a possible trial for Apple to eventually make devices that are impossible for people to fix on their own.

Epic says it is applying a 'major' database upgrade.'Fortnite' is down.

The good news: Fortnite's latest update, complete with Port-a-Fort grenades and a new replay system has arrived. The bad news: Right now no one can play it since the game has been down for about 12 hours across all systems due to database problems. In the meantime, tens of thousands of people are still watching archived streams on Twitch just to remember what the game feels like.

Get ready for the series' first PS4 entry arriving April 20th.'God of War' review

To top the extreme spectacle of the previous God of War games, the latest entry goes deliberately small to start -- the first hour or so focuses on hunting and fighting in the snowy Nordic woods with Kratos and his son, Atreus. Nathan Ingraham explains why this all adds up to the rare revival of a series that exceeds its origins in many ways.

We walked away with very little new information.The Zuckerberg hearings were a wasted opportunity

Until this week, Congress had tried for years to get Zuckerberg to personally appear on Capitol Hill, instead of, say, dispatching another company executive. It's a shame, then, that the lawmakers ultimately squandered the time they had with him this week with repeated questions, soapboxing and misunderstandings that could've been cleared up ahead of time.

Take a look.The Big Picture: Side view satellite images turn the Earth into 'Sim City'

When you see the side-view images versus regular, flat satellite shots, the differences are striking.

A pretty good deal if you subscribe to both anyway.Hulu and Spotify bundle will only cost you $13 a month

Spotify subscribers can add on Hulu's Limited Commercials package, which typically costs $8 on its own, and pay a total of just $13. Plus, for the first three months, it will only cost $9.

