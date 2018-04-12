Show More Results

Image credit: patty_c via Getty Images
White Castle serves up plant-based meat with the Impossible Slider

It's just like the Impossible Burger, only tinier.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
15m ago in Food and Drink
Now that the Impossible Burger is easier to find thanks to an increased production capacity, it's likely we'll see it at more fast-food places than ever. That's a good thing for both its parent company as well as those of us who could stand to eat a little less red meat. Popular fast-food joint White Castle is now serving the "Impossible Slider" at 140 different restaurants in New York, New Jersey and Chicago, and claims that it is the largest single restaurant group to serve the Impossible Burger.

The plant-based sliders will be topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles, onions and served on the White Castle signature bun. You can get your own singular slider for $1.99, or grab it as part of a combo meal. "White Castle's model has been often imitated but never duplicated -- an impressive feat in the hyper-competitive fast-food sector," Impossible Foods' CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown said in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with White Castle, and together learning how to popularize plant-based meat with mainstream burger lovers."

