Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on an Apple Watch Series 3

At $55, this is a nice drop for Prime members on the Amazon Fire HD 8, beating the deal pricing we saw in late March by $5. While we've seen this tablet fall as low as $50, $55 is still a tremendous price for it as it usually goes for $80. If you or someone in your life needs a basic tablet, it's a great option at this price.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is our budget pick in our guide to the best Android tablet. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "Most people use tablets for streaming video, browsing the Web, and reading. The Amazon Fire HD 8 excels at all three and is the best budget Android tablet we've tested. The Fire HD 8 starts at just $80 (with lockscreen ads), but it lacks the powerful hardware or high-resolution screens of the ZenPad or Galaxy Tab S3. The base model of the Fire HD 8 has only 16 GB of storage, but it accepts microSD cards. It also uses Amazon's services, not Google's, which means no easy way to use Google Play Store or Google apps—adding them yourself requires some technical knowledge."

Use code VERGEAA2 in cart to drop the price of the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad from $20 to $15. This matches the lowest price we've seen for this recommended Qi charging pad. The Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 is notable for how inexpensive it is, but an AC wall adapter isn't included, so you'll need to provide your own.

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad is our inexpensive pick in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android. Nick Guy wrote, "Anker's PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand are the most affordable WPC-certified chargers we've tried from a reputable company, and in our tests they performed as well as the more expensive Samsung models we recommend as our main picks. They're extremely basic black-plastic-and-rubber units that simply get the job done. Notably, though, neither model comes with an AC adapter, so they're not complete options out of the box. You can use any USB charger you have lying around, or buy one separately."

Guy continues, "The Pad is 4 inches in diameter and a little under 0.4 inch thick; it's so light that it feels kind of empty. It's grippy enough on top to hold a bare phone in place, but not tacky, and the same rubber material on the bottom holds the charger itself in place. A tiny blue LED glows to indicate when the charger is engaged."

The Apple Watch Series 3 (aluminium) is seeing a rare sale presently on both sizes. The 38mm is down to $300 from $330 and the 42mm is down to $330 from $360. All 3 colors of each size are on sale and shipping is free through Best Buy. This is one of the first drops we've seen - we're hoping for more significant discounts in the future.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is our upgrade pick in our Apple Watch guide. Nick Guy and Dan Frakes wrote, "The Apple Watch Series 3 is essentially identical to the Series 1 on the outside—and very similar on the inside—but it has a few upgrades for those who need serious exercise tracking. The Series 3's $80 price premium gets you built-in (no phone needed) GPS, swim-friendly waterproofing, and a brighter screen that's easier to see outside. (The Series 3 also includes an AC wall charger; with the Series 1, you provide your own charger or use your computer's USB port.)"

Guy and Frakes continue, "The Series 3 also has a few other upgrades compared with the Series 1, some more noticeable than others. The aforementioned brighter OLED screen (1,000 nits versus the 450 nits of the Series 1) doesn't seem "twice as bright" to our eyes, as Apple claims, but it's definitely brighter, especially in direct sunlight. The Series 3 also has a faster processor, a barometric altimeter for counting floors and tracking elevation, and audible Siri responses (the voice assistant can speak to you through the Watch's speakers, rather than just displaying text on the screen.)"

Down to $56, this is the lowest price we've seen on the Bonavita BV382510V 1 liter gooseneck electric kettle. A favorite of pour-over coffee enthusiasts because of the precise temperature controls and elongated spout, Bonavita is a respected name in coffee circles. This is a great chance to up your coffee game.

The Bonavita BV382510V is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best electric kettle. Michael Sullivan, Winnie Yang, and Tim Barribeau wrote, "We think the stainless steel Bonavita BV382510V 1.0L Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle (a design also available in a larger, 1.7-liter version) represents an excellent compromise between a traditional tea kettle and one better suited for making pour-over coffee (see our guide to the best pour-over coffee gear for more). Although this model wasn't the fastest kettle to bring water to a boil, the Bonavita had the most accurate temperature controls among all the models we tested. The long, gooseneck spout provides superior pouring technique, and the interface is easy to use. We also like the looks of this kettle; it's handsome enough for you to keep it on your kitchen counter."

