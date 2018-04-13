Facebook removes Pages of two groups run by Richard Spencer

The Pages in question belong to the National Policy Institute, Altright.com -- both of which are run by Spencer -- and The Nationalist Initiative, a spinoff of another group connected to the Charlottesville rally. Vice asked Facebook about "several other prominent hate groups" and as of this afternoon, these three Pages had been taken down while others remain functional.

In recent months, a number of companies have removed groups or individuals for hate speech, and for racism in particular. Google, Facebook, Reddit, Squarespace, Spotify, OkCupid and Twitter are among those that have done so. In 2016, Twitter temporarily suspended Spencer from its platform, though his account is currently active.