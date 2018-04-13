Facebook users aren’t changing their privacy settings, despite uproar

She also said that the company wasn't anticipating any major revenue effects or changes to its business model. And in regards to ad sales, Everson said the company didn't foresee stricter privacy laws coming into play that might lead users to opt out of targeted ads and cause a drop in that revenue stream.

Congressional leaders are already working on legislation aimed at boosting consumer privacy protection. Earlier this week two senators introduced the CONSENT Act, which would give the FTC the ability to enforce privacy regulations geared towards online platforms, and following the Mark Zuckerberg hearings, two other senators announced plans to introduce their own set of privacy protection rules. And regulation was brought up quite a bit throughout Zuckerberg's testimony before the Senate and House committees. During the hearings, the CEO agreed to work with Congress on legislation that would regulate platforms like Facebook.