MoviePass teams with iHeartRadio for three-month limited movie plan

While calling this deal a $150 value is strictly true, it's still a more limited proposition than the standard MoviePass subscription. Getting iHeartRadio on-demand might be your cup of tea, but the lure of inexpensive (or "free") movies is likely the draw, just like the regular service. You'd think that giving potential new subscribers a taste of the real deal would be a better loss leader than a limited set of monthly movies. If nothing else, MoviePass could bring in new subscribers from the iHeartRadio promotion machine, who then might eventually convert to the full MoviePass experience.