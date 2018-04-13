Show More Results

Image credit: MegaDrive Mini
Sega Japan teases a mini Genesis coming later in 2018

'Mega Drive Mini' hasn't been announced for the US or Europe.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
32m ago in Gadgetry
MegaDrive Mini

Along with the rereleases of Shenmue I & II, Sega also showed off its own attempt at retro console loaded with classic games. While knockoff Genesis systems have been easy to find, the success of Nintendo's miniaturized NES and SNES may have pushed Sega to get serious about nostalgia. MegaDrive Mini is apparently just a tentative name, but it's also timed to arrive for the system's 30th anniversary. So far Sega's social media and PR for Europe and Japan are quiet on the subject, but if we find out any more details we'll let you know.

