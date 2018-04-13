Sega Japan teases a mini Genesis coming later in 2018

Along with the rereleases of Shenmue I & II, Sega also showed off its own attempt at retro console loaded with classic games. While knockoff Genesis systems have been easy to find, the success of Nintendo's miniaturized NES and SNES may have pushed Sega to get serious about nostalgia. MegaDrive Mini is apparently just a tentative name, but it's also timed to arrive for the system's 30th anniversary. So far Sega's social media and PR for Europe and Japan are quiet on the subject, but if we find out any more details we'll let you know.
「メガドライブ」誕生30周年記念！— セガ公式アカウント (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) April 14, 2018
『メガドライブ ミニ』（仮称）2018年発売決定！
思い出の名作ゲームの数々が、これ1台で楽しめます！#セガフェス #メガドライブ #メガドライブ30周年https://t.co/HWj6NFL96y pic.twitter.com/0C9QH1l5Mr
『メガドライブ ミニ』（仮称）— セガ公式アカウント (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) April 14, 2018
※画像はイメージです。#セガフェス #メガドライブ #メガドライブ30周年https://t.co/HWj6NFL96y pic.twitter.com/KG8a6DhG7L