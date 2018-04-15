AI creates 'Flintstones' cartoons from text descriptions

To call the current results crude would be an understatement. While the AI usually gets things right, it sometimes mangles the output. Also, The Flintstones is a relatively easy target. Hanna-Barbera's signature animation style frequently involved limited animation on top of static backgrounds. This would be much harder with a more dynamic art style.

All the same, Craft hints at how AI could be used for animation going forward. A refined system with larger, more complex training samples could theoretically animate the routine parts of a cartoon, like back-and-forth conversations or walking through a room. Whether or not that's a positive depends on who you ask. It could lead to job cuts and a drop in creativity, but it could alternately lead to animators focusing more on unique scenes or putting out more content. You might spend less time waiting for animated shows to return and more time enjoying them.