ESPN+ now streams on Roku devices

ESPN+ launched on seemingly every platform under the Sun except for one: Roku. That's something of a glaring omission, isn't it? Thankfully, ESPN has been quick on the draw. ESPN+ has gone live through a new ESPN channel on Roku devices, giving you the same live sports (though sadly, no eSports) and on-demand shows whether you're using a dedicated player or a Roku-enabled TV.
The price remains the same: it's $5 per month, or $50 per year. This addition still doesn't make ESPN+ ubiquitous (it's notably absent from game consoles and most smart TVs), but the rapid expansion suggests it might just be a matter of time before you have at least one big screen viewing option.