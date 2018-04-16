Google offers access to virtual 3D models of ancient monuments

In 2016, an earthquake damaged a number of Myanmar's ancient temples. But because CyArk had scanned and photographed some of the structures both inside and outside prior to the quake, it was able to create accurate 3D models of the damaged temples. You can now explore them through your computer, smartphone or VR viewer and see how they once looked. The data collected by CyArk could also be used to aid in restoration efforts.

Through Google Arts & Culture, you can now see 25 historic locations in 18 countries and those wanting to download CyArk's data can apply to do so through this form. You can explore those sites in 3D here and check out the video below for more information about CyArk's efforts.