Google's latest do-it-yourself AI kits include everything you need

At the same time, Google is promising more help when you're ready to get cracking. A companion Android app helps with setting up your kit, and the AIY website itself has been revamped with clearer instructions aimed at younger creators. The kits should now be better-suited to STEM students, not just tinkerers willing to dive in feet-first.

Both the Vision ($90) and Voice ($50) packs are reaching Target's online and retail stores in April, and they'll be available through other stores around the globe. That's definitely a price hike, but it's also a realistic price hike -- you're now paying for everything up front. In that sense, they're kinder to parents and anyone else who might not always read the fine print.