Google's latest do-it-yourself AI kits include everything you need

Google's AIY kits have been helpful for do-it-yourselfers who want to explore AI concepts like computer vision, but they weren't really meant for newcomers when you had to supply your own Raspberry Pi and other must-haves. It'll be much easier to get started from now on: Google has released updated AIY Vision and AIY Voice kits that include what you need to get started. Both include a Raspberry Pi Zero WH board and a pre-provisioned SD card, while the Vision Kit also throws in a Raspberry Pi Camera v2. You won't be going on extra shopping trips (or downloading software) just to get the ball rolling.
At the same time, Google is promising more help when you're ready to get cracking. A companion Android app helps with setting up your kit, and the AIY website itself has been revamped with clearer instructions aimed at younger creators. The kits should now be better-suited to STEM students, not just tinkerers willing to dive in feet-first.
Both the Vision ($90) and Voice ($50) packs are reaching Target's online and retail stores in April, and they'll be available through other stores around the globe. That's definitely a price hike, but it's also a realistic price hike -- you're now paying for everything up front. In that sense, they're kinder to parents and anyone else who might not always read the fine print.