Google Maps uses landmarks to provide natural-sounding directions

It's not certain just what points of interest Google will use for directions, the regional availability (beyond New York City, at least) or the scale of the introduction. We've asked Google if it can shed some light on the situation. If this is more than a small-scale test, though, it could take a lot of the stress out of driving through an unfamiliar town.

So @googlemaps instructed me to "turn right after Burger King" ... I think this is the best update yet. #mindblown — Deemah MS (@iamdeemah) April 14, 2018